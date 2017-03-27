GM's sale of Opel has the power to sh...

GM's sale of Opel has the power to shake up the European auto industry

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares shakes hands with GM CEO Mary Barra after completing the biggest auto deal of the year. Tavares aims to do something GM couldn't: make Opel/Vauxhall profitable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to: Mercedes-Benz W211 Xenon Retrofit Coding 1 hr Ambrosio 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? 7 hr agavenwi 5
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S... 7 hr klaraustria 1
News I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F... 17 hr Flma pro 8
What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08) Sat Jack flash 209
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Sat midnightbaby94 180
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Sat James 304
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC