Gear Shifters Linked To Star Trek Actor's Death Are 'Defective': Lawsuit

Fiat Chrysler is targeted in a new federal lawsuit over problematic gear shifters in former Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep vehicles-many of which were subjected to a massive recall last year-that's also linked to the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The federal lawsuit, filed by 49-year-old San Antonio resident Sonya Dawson, says the gear shifter on her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel was the source of an accident that injured her in March 2016.

