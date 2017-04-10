Gear Shifters Linked To Star Trek Actor's Death Are 'Defective': Lawsuit
Fiat Chrysler is targeted in a new federal lawsuit over problematic gear shifters in former Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep vehicles-many of which were subjected to a massive recall last year-that's also linked to the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The federal lawsuit, filed by 49-year-old San Antonio resident Sonya Dawson, says the gear shifter on her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel was the source of an accident that injured her in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola
|15 hr
|lalaura
|2
|How to use/switch/connect to K-Line or Dcan pin...
|15 hr
|uobd2
|1
|(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t...
|18 hr
|Jerry523
|2
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|Wed
|liner
|9
|Read BMW E Class N20 Engine MEVD1724 by VVDI prog
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|1
|Toyota bets on sprawling Kentucky plant with $1...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|The Toyota FT-4X Looks Like A Direct Shot At Th...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC