Future UK drivers will have to prove ...

Future UK drivers will have to prove they can use GPS to get a license

According to the UK's Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency about half of the cars on the road have satellite navigation, which is why the agency is amending its exam. Trying to keep up with the times, the UK's Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency is adding a satellite navigation portion to its new driver test.

Chicago, IL

