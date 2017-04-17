Future UK drivers will have to prove they can use GPS to get a license
According to the UK's Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency about half of the cars on the road have satellite navigation, which is why the agency is amending its exam. Trying to keep up with the times, the UK's Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency is adding a satellite navigation portion to its new driver test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N...
|6 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|Newest VAS 5054A with ODIS 3.0.1 (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|eobdtool
|5
|Multi Diag Access J2534 Pass-Thru Car List
|6 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|I-2016 ACTIA Multi-diag access J2534 pass-thru ...
|Mon
|Ambrosio
|1
|Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N...
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
|How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7
|Sun
|eobdtool
|2
|5054A ODIS 4.0.0 Installation Guide
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC