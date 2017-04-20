Former Saab CEO Muller, other execs cleared of tax, fraud charges
A Swedish court acquitted former top managers of Saab on Friday of tax evasion and fraud charges relating to their failed attempts to save the famed Swedish automotive brand, which went bust in 2011. Two former Saab CEOs, Victor Muller and Jan Ake Jonsson, were accused along with five other people of forging documents to secure funding from Russian tycoon Vladimir Antonov and of giving an overly optimistic view of Saab's finances.
