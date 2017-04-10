Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang Lives On fo...

Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang Lives On for Another Year

14 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

The 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustangs arrive in dealerships this fall unchanged from the 2017 version. The only update is the addition of three new paint colors, which include Kona Blue, Orange Fury, and Lead Foot Gray.

