Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang Lives On for Another Year
The 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustangs arrive in dealerships this fall unchanged from the 2017 version. The only update is the addition of three new paint colors, which include Kona Blue, Orange Fury, and Lead Foot Gray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-2016 ACTIA Multi-diag access J2534 pass-thru ...
|13 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N...
|16 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7
|16 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|5054A ODIS 4.0.0 Installation Guide
|16 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|MB Star diagnosis SD Connect 4 update to 2015.1... (Dec '15)
|19 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Sat
|scottyboy
|307
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Was it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC