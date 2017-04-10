Ford refreshes 2018 Explorer to cash ...

Ford refreshes 2018 Explorer to cash in on SUV demand

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Ford Motor Co. is betting Americans' love affair with SUVs will continue to grow, and on Monday announced tweaks to its 2018 Explorer to cash in on that burgeoning demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kess V2 and Galletto R/W Remap Mercedes W220 S5... 12 hr uobd2 1
Newest SKP900 V5.0 software is now available! 19 hr eobdtool 1
2014 New Arrival SuperOBD SKP-900 (Oct '14) 19 hr eobdtool 7
How to install Toyota Techstream 12.00.0127 Win... 19 hr eobdtool 1
How to select an ENET Cable with good quality? 19 hr eobdtool 3
How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7 19 hr eobdtool 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Hulp bij het... 20 hr klaraustria 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC