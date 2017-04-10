Ford confirms Shelby GT350 and GT350R for 2018
Keeping in sync with today's observance of National Mustang Day, Ford Motor Co. has confirmed that it will include the Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustangs as part of its 2018 model year lineup.
