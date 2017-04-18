Force India F1 team owner Vijay Mally...

Force India F1 team owner Vijay Mallya arrested in London

14 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Force India team owner Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London, facing charges of fraud and conspiracy with regards to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airline business. Mallya has been living in the U.K. since having his diplomatic passport revoked a year ago and was only in attendance for the British Grand Prix last season -- the Indian businessman previously was a permanent fixture on his team's pit wall.

