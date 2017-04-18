Force India F1 team owner Vijay Mallya arrested in London
Force India team owner Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London, facing charges of fraud and conspiracy with regards to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airline business. Mallya has been living in the U.K. since having his diplomatic passport revoked a year ago and was only in attendance for the British Grand Prix last season -- the Indian businessman previously was a permanent fixture on his team's pit wall.
