Force India F1 Team Owner Arrested On Fraud And Conspiracy Charges
Force India Formula One team owner Vijay Mallya was arrested today in London on charges of fraud and conspiracy in India. The charges relate to $1.34 billion loaned to Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines by primarily Indian state-run banks.
