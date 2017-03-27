Fire In Atlanta Interstate Collapse M...

Fire In Atlanta Interstate Collapse May Have Been 'Maliciously Set,' Police Arrest Three

Read more: Jalopnik

The Washington Post reports that investigators arrested three people believed to be in connection with a huge fire that began Thursday underneath a portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta , which later collapsed. While no injuries were reported, the Post reports that repairs will cost $10 million in federal funding.

