FCA, Ford gain share as European sales rise 11%

European new-car sales rose 11 percent in March as automakers took advantage of a solid economy and more selling days to lure additional buyers. Benefiting from the shift in Easter to April, industrywide registrations in the EU and EFTA markets increased to 1.94 million vehicles last month, industry association ACEA said Wednesday.

