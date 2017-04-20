F1 veteran Jos Verstappen arrested af...

F1 veteran Jos Verstappen arrested after nightclub brawl

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Former Formula 1 racer Jos Verstappen was taken into police custody after a nightclub brawl on April 2 according to several Dutch media reports. Specifically, De Limburger newspaper said the father of current F1 driver Max Verstappen suffered facial injuries in the fight, with club staff in Roermond, Holland, ordering those fighting to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 55 min Kinna766 306
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Effektives Team 17 hr klaraustria 1
How to: Mercedes-Benz W211 Xenon Retrofit Coding Mon Ambrosio 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Sun agavenwi 5
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S... Sun klaraustria 1
News I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F... Sun Flma pro 8
What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08) Sat Jack flash 209
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC