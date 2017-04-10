F1 poised to ban 'T-wings'
The governing body for Formula 1 could ban the controversial 'T-wings' seen up and down the grid in 2017 . The aerodynamic appendages are unpopular from an aesthetic point of view, and there could also be a safety issue after two high-profile failures on the Mercedes car recently.
