Ex-FBI director chosen to head Takata air bag claim fund

DETROIT -- A federal court judge plans to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller III to oversee the disbursement of nearly $1 billion in restitution in the deadly Takata air bag case, which involves the largest recall in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge George Steeh issued an order this afternoon from the Detroit-based court signaling his intent to appoint Mueller, who headed the FBI during the Sept.

