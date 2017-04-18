Even Your House Isn't Safe From Ford ...

Even Your House Isn't Safe From Ford Mustangs

A wild Ford Mustang attack was thwarted by a brick house in London today. No word yet on what happened to the other two little pigs though, police are still sifting through a bunch of wood and straw.

