European ride service Gett buys U.S. rival Juno for $200 million
European ride service Gett has bought U.S. rival Juno for $200 million in a deal that further consolidated the ride-hailing industry and that some said short-changed Juno drivers. Gett, an on-demand ride service that is a partner of automaker Volkswagen, said on Wednesday it had bought New York-based startup Juno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Foortay
|83
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|Tom
|19
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Wheels
|7
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|3
|Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Ambrosio
|5
|OPCOM firmware 1.65 1.70 download: VAUX-COM 120...
|Apr 24
|lalaura
|4
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|lalaura
|29
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC