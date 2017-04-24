Dead: Kia Forte Koup
Did you know Kia still made the two-door Forte known as the Koup? I had no idea this was still a thing. Apparently, I was not alone, and since no one really bought them, and Kia is axing the Forte Koup for the 2017 model year.
