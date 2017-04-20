Daniil Kvyat takes shot at Sebastian ...

Daniil Kvyat takes shot at Sebastian Vettel in special F1 helmet design for Russian GP

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Toro Rosso F1 driver Daniil Kvyat unveiled a special helmet design this week for his home Formula 1 Grand Prix in Russia, a design inspired by some of Sebastian Vettel's comments about his driving last year. It's fair to say the 2016 Formula 1 season did not start well for Kvyat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07) 20 hr Foortay 83
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Wed Tom 19
News Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16) Tue Wheels 7
Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw Apr 25 Ambrosio 3
Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15) Apr 24 Ambrosio 5
OPCOM firmware 1.65 1.70 download: VAUX-COM 120... Apr 24 lalaura 4
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Apr 24 lalaura 29
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC