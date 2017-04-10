Daimler Q1 profit surges on Mercedes sales
Daimler's first-quarter profit almost doubled on rising demand for Mercedes-Benz cars including the new E-class sedan as well as one-time gains, helping the company off to a strong start in the year after reclaiming the luxury-car crown in 2016. Earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 4 billion euros from 2.15 billion euros a year earlier, the company said in a statement Tuesday, citing preliminary figures.
