Daimler Q1 profit surges on Mercedes sales

Daimler's first-quarter profit almost doubled on rising demand for Mercedes-Benz cars including the new E-class sedan as well as one-time gains, helping the company off to a strong start in the year after reclaiming the luxury-car crown in 2016. Earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 4 billion euros from 2.15 billion euros a year earlier, the company said in a statement Tuesday, citing preliminary figures.

