Chinese automakers SAIC, Geely turn up heat on global rivals
Global automakers face fresh threats to their profits in China from domestic automakers SAIC and Geely, which are launching new models and marketing strategies to challenge better-known foreign brands in the world's largest car market. The country's biggest automaker, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp , wants to double sales of its fully owned domestic brands this year - albeit from a low base - executives told a group of reporters on Monday.
