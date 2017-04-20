China's storyline keeps getting rewritten
Ride-sharing is taking over in this ancient city, a place that some expect to eventually be at the epicenter of a mobility revolution. For about 1 yuan, or 14 cents, an hour, you can have all of the mobility you could imagine -- so much so, that the government is in knots over how to police it or how to manage it .
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OPCOM firmware 1.65 1.70 download: VAUX-COM 120...
|16 hr
|lalaura
|4
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|lalaura
|29
|Mercedes VVDI MB BGA V2.1.7 Unlock NEC issue (...
|18 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|swapping wheel hubs from a 88 chevy 4th to 92 c...
|Sat
|joe pat 92
|1
|(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t...
|Apr 21
|Jerry523
|4
|How to update VCM2 firmware & Ford IDS software...
|Apr 20
|uobd2
|2
|Why I choose MB SD C4 MUX+ V2017.03 Xentry+ Len...
|Apr 19
|eobdtool
|1
