Chevy unveils jaw-dropping 65th anniversary Corvette
Limited to 650 vehicles globally, the Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Edition features visible carbon fiber exterior elements, a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and special interior appointments, including a new carbon fiber-rimmed steering wheel. It will be available in the summer on Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims.
