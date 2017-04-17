Chemicals spill at Tesla battery factory, no serious injuries reported
A hazardous material spill at Tesla's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday was being investigated by emergency workers but there were no serious injuries, the company said. Tesla Inc. spokesman Dave Arnold said a drum of "standard construction cleaning solvent" was spilled at a loading dock and a small area of the building was evacuated.
