Cars Ford gives popular Escape new touches, features for 2017

Ford gives popular Escape new touches, features for 2017

Read more: Boston.com

Ford has raised the price of its affordable Escape for 2017, but it has given its lowest-priced SUV new styling touches, safety features and engine options that should keep it popular with consumers. The starting manufacturer's suggested retail price for a base, two-wheel-drive 2017 Escape S is $24,645, or $650 more than the 2016 base model, which didn't have quite as nice looking exterior and interior.

