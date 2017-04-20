California Says Uber Is Too Slow In Ditching Drunk Drivers

California has a rule that requires ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to have a "zero-tolerance policy for driving under the influence," according to the San Francisco Gate - and regulators say Uber isn't upholding it. The Gate reports that regulators want to fine Uber $1.13 million for "failing to investigate and/or suspend drunk drivers," after they discovered 64 instances where "drivers gave rides within an hour after a passenger reported that they were intoxicated."

