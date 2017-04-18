Build Your Own Powered Porsche Flat-Six Scale Model Engine

Attention Porsche fanatics and car enthusiasts! Ever wanted to build your own Porsche flat-six boxer engine but never had the time, or more importantly, the know-how? The people at Franzis have you Porsche fanboys covered with a detailed 1:4 scale model transparent engine kit modeled after the 2.0-liter 1966 911 boxer engine that features a motorized rotating assembly and an electric sound module with genuine flat-six engine sounds. The intricate air-cooled flat-six scale model kit also includes a spinning engine fan, transparent casing, cams driven by the belt, working, gear-driven distributor, timing chains , and LED lights that simulate the firing order of the spark plugs.

