Buick's German-built Regal highlights risks as Trump targets trade
General Motors Co. on Tuesday unveiled a German-made Buick crossover wagon it plans to sell in the United States, and in so doing highlighted the U.S. auto industry's vulnerability to shifting trade politics.
