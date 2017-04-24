British politician says 2013 deal bet...

British politician says 2013 deal between FIA, Formula One Group amounted to bribery

There has been a minor fuss in the F1 media this weekend in Russia following a suggestion, aired on British TV , that the Serious Fraud Office might look into a deal done in 2013 between the Formula One Group and the FIA. The story hangs on the suggestion that a British Member of Parliament would like the police to investigate the Concorde Implementation Agreement.

