Auto industry ready to fight GOP's border tax
Auto industry ready to fight GOP's border tax Automakers say it would raise the cost of cars and hurt both the industry and customers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oNbxqF The automotive industry is making it clear that it is strongly opposed to any proposal to adopt a border adjustment tax, saying it would raise the cost of cars and hurt both the industry and customers. As proposed by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans, a border adjustment tax would give tax breaks to American companies that ship products to other countries.
