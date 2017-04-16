Auto industry ready to fight GOP's border tax Automakers say it would raise the cost of cars and hurt both the industry and customers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oNbxqF The automotive industry is making it clear that it is strongly opposed to any proposal to adopt a border adjustment tax, saying it would raise the cost of cars and hurt both the industry and customers. As proposed by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans, a border adjustment tax would give tax breaks to American companies that ship products to other countries.

