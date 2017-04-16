Auto industry ready to fight GOP's bo...

Auto industry ready to fight GOP's border tax

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Auto industry ready to fight GOP's border tax Automakers say it would raise the cost of cars and hurt both the industry and customers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oNbxqF The automotive industry is making it clear that it is strongly opposed to any proposal to adopt a border adjustment tax, saying it would raise the cost of cars and hurt both the industry and customers. As proposed by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans, a border adjustment tax would give tax breaks to American companies that ship products to other countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N... 21 min eobdtool 1
How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7 37 min eobdtool 2
5054A ODIS 4.0.0 Installation Guide 39 min eobdtool 1
MB Star diagnosis SD Connect 4 update to 2015.1... (Dec '15) 4 hr eobdtool 2
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Sat scottyboy 307
News Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16) Sat Was it 6
News Oriental Toyoda on Life Support -Gasping (Oct '08) Apr 14 paul 47
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,461 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC