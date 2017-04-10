Another mixed day of qualifying for Haas F1 in Bahrain
Another week, another up and down Formula 1 qualifying session for Haas F1 Saturday, this time in Bahrain. Romain Grosjean will start inside the top ten while teammate Kevin Magnussen will start from the back.
