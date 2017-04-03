Andretti Autosport fails to finish a single car at IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach
Honda Performance Development will soon investigate the cause of four seemingly different problems with each of the Andretti Autosport IndyCar teams on Sunday during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. The Michael Andretti-led squad endured a disastrous day in Southern California with four DNFs that left each car outside of the top-15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Launch X431 V vs. Honda Ford Mercedes dealer di...
|7 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|arman
|39
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|Fri
|uobd2
|1
|What Pope Francis and Obama may talk about (Sep '15)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|53
|Where to download Techstream 12.00.127 without ...
|Apr 7
|Ambrosio
|1
|Fgtech Galletto v54 Windows 7 Installation How-...
|Apr 6
|Ambrosio
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Comment veri...
|Apr 5
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC