Andretti Autosport fails to finish a single car at IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach

13 hrs ago

Honda Performance Development will soon investigate the cause of four seemingly different problems with each of the Andretti Autosport IndyCar teams on Sunday during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. The Michael Andretti-led squad endured a disastrous day in Southern California with four DNFs that left each car outside of the top-15.

Chicago, IL

