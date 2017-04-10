All Hope Is Lost For McLaren's Sad, Busted F1 Team
I'm excited to see Fernando Alonso running this year's Indianapolis 500 , but there's far worse news hidden behind that awesome announcement. There's no way McLaren would let two-time F1 world champion Alonso out of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix if they thought they had a snowball's chance in Hell with this year's car.
