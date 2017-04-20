A look inside the Venezuela General Motors plant
These workers are on the assembly line at the General Motors assembly plant in Valencia, Venezuela, March, 16, 2007. In 2007, the plant had 3,200 employees working in the facility--three times the number of employees compared to nearest competitor.
