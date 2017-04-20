A look inside the Venezuela General M...

A look inside the Venezuela General Motors plant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

A look inside the Venezuela General Motors plant These workers are on the assembly line at the General Motors assembly plant in Valencia, Venezuela, March, 16, 2007. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pGIbs2 In 2007, the plant had 3,200 employees working in the facility--three times the number of employees compared to nearest competitor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to update VCM2 firmware & Ford IDS software... 23 hr uobd2 2
(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t... Wed Jerry523 3
Why I choose MB SD C4 MUX+ V2017.03 Xentry+ Len... Wed eobdtool 1
Volvo V70 Airbag Warning after Seat Removal, ho... Wed Ambrosio 1
Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N... Apr 17 eobdtool 1
Newest VAS 5054A with ODIS 3.0.1 (Feb '16) Apr 17 eobdtool 5
Multi Diag Access J2534 Pass-Thru Car List Apr 17 car-diagnostic-tool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC