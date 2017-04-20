2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Starts at $22,380
Nissan has released pricing for the 2017 Rogue Sport , the slightly smaller crossover that slots below the standard Rogue. The new CUV, which is essentially a rebadged Nissan Qashqai, starts at $22,380 including destination, or $2,380 less than a base 2017 Nissan Rogue .
