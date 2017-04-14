2017 Audi A8L sedan has luxurious style

2017 Audi A8L sedan has luxurious style

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://post.cr/2pe44Bp Introducing progressive excellence, the Audi A8L sedan combines a dynamic exterior and luxurious interior design with sporty driving characteristics, while providing the highest level of comfort and convenience equipment in the segment. Available in the long wheelbase variant only, the A8L is offered in 3.0T and 4.0T Sport trim levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oriental Toyoda on Life Support -Gasping (Oct '08) 10 hr paul 47
News I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn... 19 hr nedobs 3
Schwaben tool same as Foxwell NT510 20 hr lalaura 3
JMD Handy baby V8.2.0 Update Software Free on ... 23 hr Ambrosio 1
Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15) Thu diyobd2 4
SAVED €210.99 with a VXDIAG A3 diagnostic tool! Thu uobd2 1
El-50448 Auto Tire Pressure Monitor Sensor TPMS... Thu car-diagnostic-tool 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC