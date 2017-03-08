WRC Driver Gets Lost In Parking Lot, ...

WRC Driver Gets Lost In Parking Lot, Wins Rally Anyway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

World Rally Championship driver Kris Meeke said he "got caught out by a bump" less than a kilometer away from the end of the final stage of Rally Mexico. I'd say that's an understatement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Unlock Audi 7945AC via TM100 key pro 3 hr Ambrosio 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... 11 hr klaraustria 1
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) 17 hr Idiot 250
News Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ... 20 hr Proud Hondroid 1
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Sat StagePhartss 8
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... Sat 31117SBR 1
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Fri Maria 179
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC