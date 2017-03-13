With EPA victory comes new uncertainty

Automakers relieved about the EPA's decision last week to reopen a review of Obama-era auto emissions standards now face a new political wild card in EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. The decision, announced by President Donald Trump during a visit to Michigan, restored a measure of stability to a regulatory process that automakers felt was cut short by the outgoing administration.

