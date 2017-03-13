Who's killing the electric car?
It's dA©jA vu all over again and the fossil forces and state governments gang up on the nascent industry Remember the movie, Who killed the electric car? It may well be time for a sequel, because it appears that the forces of fossil fuel evil are at it again. This time, it is primarily State governments, which had been providing economic incentives to electric cars.
