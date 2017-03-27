White House said to seek modest chang...

White House said to seek modest changes to NAFTA

Read more: Automotive News

The Trump White House is recommending a major change to NAFTA that would allow Mexico, Canada or the United States to reinstate tariffs in case a flood of imports causes "serious injury or threat of serious injury" to domestic industries, The Wall Street Journal reported. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG The Trump administration is seeking mainly limited changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an administrative draft proposal circulated in Congress by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

