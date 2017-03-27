Wheeler Dealers' Edd China Asks You Not To Send Death Threats To Mike Brewer
The world of "car television that isn't actually terrible" is embroiled in a big shitstorm as of recently, when Wheeler Dealers ' chief mechanic Edd China announced he was leaving the Velocity show after the network planned to make it more terrible. So the internet responded the way the internet does: by sending death threats to China's co-host, Mike Brewer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh...
|4 hr
|diyobd2
|3
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|12 hr
|Sergio Marchionne
|1
|Launch x431 v 8″ Wins,Better than old la...
|22 hr
|uobd2
|7
|Xhorse VVDI Prog Programmer V4.5.6 new released...
|23 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Is it necessary to buy 2017 version Launch X431...
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
|2014 Launch X431 V+ X431 PRO3 Wifi/Bluetooth Gl... (Jan '15)
|Sun
|eobdtool
|3
|Why workshop use X431 V 8″ tablet make mo...
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC