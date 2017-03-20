What Does Trump Mean By Killing 'Any ...

What Does Trump Mean By Killing 'Any Regulation That Undermines American Auto Production'?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

At a speech in Michigan to confirm that his administration planned to renew a review of vehicle emission and mileage standards , President Donald Trump said the following: "We're setting up a task force in every federal agency to identify and remove any regulation that undermines American auto production." That could affect the auto industry in countless ways, so what exactly does he mean? Parsing Trump's statements-flip flopping remarks, absurdities, and all-for truth is a difficult task alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OBDSTAR Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Key Programmer F104 4 hr Ambrosio 1
VPECKER Easydiag V6.4 released (Jan '16) 7 hr eobdtool 2
XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh... 7 hr eobdtool 2
Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15) 7 hr eobdtool 11
Digimaster3 vehicle model supported(FAQ) (Jun '16) 7 hr eobdtool 2
clone Miracle A9: SEC-E9 key cutting machine 8 hr eobdtool 2
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Vikten av av... 12 hr klaraustria 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,588,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC