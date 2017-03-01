We're Finally Going To Try Off-Road Racing An Old VW Beetle In The Mint 400

On Saturday, March 4, the Nevada desert will be lit up with the madness of more than 300 off-road vehicles racing in one of the most famous events in motorsports: the Mint 400 . This ratty old Volkswagen should be enough to keep up, right? We peeped the race last year in a $240,000 Mercedes G-Wagon as spectators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.