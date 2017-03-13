Wayne Taylor Racing Sweeps All 36 Hours Of Florida After Car-Killing Sebring Race
Wayne Taylor Racing-a team beloved by sports car fans for zany off-track antics , but known to everyone else for taking on NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon as a teammate for Daytona-just won the combined 36 Hours of Florida, topping off a 24 Hours of Daytona win with a 12 Hours of Sebring win tonight. The 12 Hours of Sebring is notorious for being one of the most grueling, bumpy race tracks in existence, and much of the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship's cars seemed to revolt this year.
