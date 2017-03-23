Watch This Giant Truck Trailer Break ...

Watch This Giant Truck Trailer Break Away And Totally Try To Kill Someone

Be on the lookout for massive out-of-control truck trailers full of tons and tons of mass to come barreling at you randomly, folks. As a nice followup to yesterday's " No One In Australia Can Drive " post, here's "It Doesn't Matter Anyway, The Roads Are Dangerous There And There's Nothing You Can Do About It".

