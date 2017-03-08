Watch These Yahoos Pull A Jeep's Body Right Off Its Frame After It Got Stuck
Always tow a vehicle by its frame, not its body. I'll repeat: by THE FRAME, and not THE BODY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w...
|7 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordeler med...
|10 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F...
|12 hr
|commenters
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|Wed
|klaraustria
|1
|Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Mando76
|9
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Wed
|YouPharts
|7
|Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs
|Tue
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC