VW's Sedric foreshadows a future with self-driving taxis
Volkswagen Group unveiled the Sedric self-driving concept car that gives a glimpse of how robo-taxis could operate in the future. The concept is a shared mobility electric vehicle designed from the start to offer the highest degree of self-driving autonomy for occupants, VW said in a statement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs
|1 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|7 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|obdstar x300 dp user manual
|8 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|3
|How to retract BMW E90 E-brake by Foxwell NT510
|8 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Ekspertise p...
|13 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|VVDI2 Audi A3 2010 IMMO key programming tips
|Sun
|Ambrosio
|1
|Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List
|Mar 3
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC