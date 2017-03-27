VW may take time to change culture af...

VW may take time to change culture after diesel scandal, exec says

Read more: Automotive News

Creating a new era of accountability at Volkswagen Group after the automaker's emissions scandal may take time because it requires radical changes to a decades-old corporate structure, the company's head of human resources, Karlheinz Blessing, said. Volkswagen's drive to become more transparent and decentralize power is seen by investors as a key part of its efforts to rebuild trust following its admission in September 2015 that it cheated U.S. emissions tests on diesel engines.

Chicago, IL

