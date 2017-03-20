VW is not out of the woods despite guilty plea in diesel criminal case
Last week, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit fraud and entry of goods by means of false statements in federal court as part of its diesel cheating agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The automaker admitted to all three counts in a U.S. District Court in Detroit, with the April 21 sentencing date expected to cement the agreement with the Department of Justice.
