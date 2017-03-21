VW hurries new EVs to meet CO2 targets
Volkswagen must have the first of its I.D. purpose-built electric cars on sale in 2020 to achieve CO2 reduction targets in Europe and China, company executives said. VW plans to approve in August the design of the first vehicle, a Golf-sized hatchback based on the I.D. concept unveiled at the Paris auto show in October.
