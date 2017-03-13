VW Group targets strong 2017 even as Audi and VW brands struggle
Volkswagen Group said it was capable of shouldering the costs of its diesel-emissions crisis even as its core VW brand continues to struggle and profitability is falling at Audi, the automaker's biggest earnings contributor. The 12-brand group had a record underlying profit last year, helped by strong results at its Porsche and Skoda brands.
