VW Group targets strong 2017 even as ...

VW Group targets strong 2017 even as Audi and VW brands struggle

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Volkswagen Group said it was capable of shouldering the costs of its diesel-emissions crisis even as its core VW brand continues to struggle and profitability is falling at Audi, the automaker's biggest earnings contributor. The 12-brand group had a record underlying profit last year, helped by strong results at its Porsche and Skoda brands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Korrekt styr... 1 hr klaraustria 1
1993 Chevrolet C2500 Fuse Box Problem 6 hr GeneRowley 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordelarna m... Mon klaraustria 1
How to Unlock Audi 7945AC via TM100 key pro Mon Ambrosio 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Sun klaraustria 1
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) Mar 12 Idiot 250
News Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ... Mar 12 Proud Hondroid 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC